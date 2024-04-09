Four takeaways from #2 Virginia lacrosse’s crushing 14-6 victory over UNC

The No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers beat the North Carolina Tar Heels by at least seven goals for the third time in a row on Saturday, marking their eighth consecutive win against UNC and the most lopsided since 2016. Mccabe Millon and Connor Shellenberger combined for nine points in the ACC opener, while the Wahoos’ defense held UNC to 6-36 shooting.

Jurassic World mania

So the ‘Hoos lost lockdown defenders in Cade Saustad, Quentin Matsui and Scott Bower last season and they got…better? The decision to redshirt No. 3 incoming freshman defender, John Schroter, last season has aged like fine wine, as he’s notched five ground balls and caused turnovers in his last three games. George Fulton has sprung into his own. After not starting any games the past two years he’s seamlessly transitioned to starting 10 out of 11 games this season, and Griffin Kology has proved he’s a starting caliber defender despite rotating in and out as the fourth defenseman.

Last but definitely not least, the ACC leader with 20 caused turnovers, Cole Kastner, wreaked havoc on stud freshman Owen Duffy all afternoon, in a matchup that I would say in my humble opinion that the 6‘7” defender had a disadvantage in. The only kink that the ‘Hoos defense needs to work out before May is their man-down defense, which has been stopping opposing teams at a lackluster 48.3%.

Noah Chizmar have a day

It’s time to recognize that Noah Chizmar might be the best player out of a line of outstanding d-middies for Virginia since Lars Tiffany’s reign started. The ‘Hoos were without arguably the best dual-threat d-middie in the country in Joey Terenzi on Saturday and Chizmar stepped up immensely, scoring two goals and forcing two turnovers.

Every final four bound Tiffany team has had “that” d-middie with the likes of John Fox (2017-21), Chris Merle (2017-21), and Dave Smith (2016-19), who define the grit of UVA’s midfield and transition play — the Cavaliers could have (at least) two this year with Chizmar and Terenzi. Chizmar has also picked up nine ground balls in the last two games and was a key part of holding UNC to its lackluster shooting outing.

With that being said, Harvard transfer Chase Yager is somehow slipping under the radar because of Chizmar’s excellence. The high-motor d-middie is tied, with Ben Wayer, for third in the ACC with 15 caused turnovers.

Teams are fearing Virginia’s transition

This could be the best Virginia’s transition offense has looked since their stacked 2019 midfield with Jared Conners (2017-21) and All-American Ryan Conrad (2016-19). This could be attributed to Ben Wayer’s most productive season with 51 ground balls and eight points, or Terenzi and Chizmar combining for 14 points, or how the team is third in the nation with 39.09 ground balls. However, Matthew Nunes’ distribution has been through the roof and it’s not only changing how teams ride UVA, or struggle to, but also making shooters think twice, because of his ability to jumpstart a fast break immediately on top of his ACC best 58% save rate.

Virginia is one of four teams in the country that rank in the top 10 of offensive shooting percentage and defensive shooting percentage, including Notre Dame, Duke, UMass and Quinnipiac, according to lacrosse reference.

Millon and Shellenberger bounce back

After being held goalless last week, the vaunted duo of Shellenberger and Millon returned to their regular offensive prowess on Saturday, combining for nine points. Millon, who led the game with nine shots, had arguably his best game since his debut vs. Michigan, while he and Shellenberger beautifully perfected their invert/outvert mirror scheme.

Their versatility to play on the low and high wings makes it skip-pass city for Kevin Cassese’s offense and, on Saturday, it seemed like every skip pass led to a face dodge and a goal. The same goes for Jack Boyden and Griffin Schutz who are also at their best when they mirror each other from opposite wings because of their ability to attack from the midfield.

The ‘Hoos are still waiting for someone to surge out of the 2nd midfield line, but the four-headed monster of Boyden, Shellenberger, Millon and Schutz along with their high-flying transition offense could be enough to lead them to championship weekend.

Next for the ‘Hoos is the always-anticipated matchup against No. 3 Duke, which is coming off a hotly contested 15-12 loss against No. 1 Notre Dame. Virginia will play the Blue Devils on Sunday at 2 P.M. in Durham, N.C.