Camryn Taylor represents Virginia at Women’s College All-Star Game

Virginia Cavaliers’ forward Camryn Taylor finished with 12 points (3-6 FG), 5 rebounds, and 4 blocks in a 95-88 win for Team Lieberman at the Women’s College All-Star Game in Cleveland, OH., on Saturday afternoon. Taylor, a fifth year forward from Peoria, Illinois, was among 20 seniors selected to participate in the event as the NCAA Tournament wrapped up over the weekend as well.

Taylor caught fire down the stretch with 7 points and 4 rebounds in the fourth quarter as Team Lieberman — coached by Naismith Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman — erased a 20-point deficit. Fellow ACC star Dyaisha Fair of Syracuse sealed the deal by burying the game-winner to hit the established target score of 94.

Taylor earned 2nd Team All-ACC honors for her 2022-23 campaign at UVA before returning this season to average 14.8 points per game on a 46.5 shooting percentage to go along with a team-high 6.1 rebounds per game on her way to becoming an All-ACC honorable mention. If not for a knee injury that caused her to miss four games in the middle of conference play, Taylor likely would’ve gotten another All-ACC nod this year.

Cam, a major factor in Virginia’s rebounding dominance this season (the ‘Hoos finished the season ranked 22nd nationally with 41.16 rebounds per game), was her usual self as a force down on the block in Cleveland, but she also flashed the three-point shot which she added to her bag this season, knocking down a catch-and-shoot triple in the third quarter after hitting 15-of-29 (51.7%) from beyond the arch for the ‘Hoos this season.

It was a big weekend for ‘Hoos in women’s college basketball across the country, as UVA legend Dawn Staley earned her third national championship as a coach after her South Carolina squad topped Caitlyn Clark and Iowa in the national championship game on Sunday.