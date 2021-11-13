Virginia Cavaliers vs. Notre Dame Football Game Thread

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: November 12, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

DraftKings Odds: Virginia -6.5

We’re talking PRIME TIME on ABC! It feels like a huge opportunity for Virginia to prove they’re ready for the ACC title game, although in reality, this game—as a non-conference game—doesn’t carry a ton of weight. There’s no impact in the Coastal race, and while it’s a great resume boost to beat a top-ten team and stop the Irish’s 22-game win streak over ACC opponents, that’s as far as this game is worth.

Virginia is coming off a much-needed bye week after the BYU game two weeks ago beat the Hoos up pretty badly, with Brennan Armstrong coming out for what appeared to be a rib injury. The Hoos are 4-1 coming off bye weeks over the past five seasons. If Virginia can win today, it will be the first win over a ranked opponent this season in three tries.

It’s been 17 years since Virginia last beat a top-ten opponent in Charlottesville...that last happened in 2005 against No. 4 Florida State which resulted in a nice 26-21 victory.

Kickoff is at 7:30 pm ET — leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!