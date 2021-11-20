 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Pitt Panthers Football Game Thread

By Brian J. Leung
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Notre Dame at Virginia Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Virginia Cavaliers vs. No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers

Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Date: November 20, 2021
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN 2

DraftKings Odds: Virginia +14.5

Last week’s matchup had no implications on the ACC Coastal Race, so it’s best to keep a short memory and give a hard reset for this afternoon’s game against Pitt. Virginia wins and they are looking good for a run to a return to the ACC title game. A loss and they’re out of contention. Certainly no pressure.

Here’s what we had for you over the week:

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!

More From Streaking The Lawn

Loading comments...