Virginia Cavaliers vs. Pitt Panthers Football Game Thread

Virginia Cavaliers vs. No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Date: November 20, 2021
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN 2
DraftKings Odds: Virginia +14.5
Last week’s matchup had no implications on the ACC Coastal Race, so it’s best to keep a short memory and give a hard reset for this afternoon’s game against Pitt. Virginia wins and they are looking good for a run to a return to the ACC title game. A loss and they’re out of contention. Certainly no pressure.
Here’s what we had for you over the week:
- As always, we start with THE BIG PREVIEW.
- Wake Forest remains atop our POWER RANKINGS.
- The Streaking the Lawn Podcast brought back a very special guest in former STL contributor, Caroline Darney.
- Bronco Mendenhall and company are ready for a season-defining final two games here.
- Five Takeaways from last night’s win over Coppin State and the roller coaster that has been this men’s basketball season so far.
Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!
