Virginia Cavaliers vs. Pitt Panthers Football Game Thread

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Date: November 20, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN 2

DraftKings Odds: Virginia +14.5

Last week’s matchup had no implications on the ACC Coastal Race, so it’s best to keep a short memory and give a hard reset for this afternoon’s game against Pitt. Virginia wins and they are looking good for a run to a return to the ACC title game. A loss and they’re out of contention. Certainly no pressure.

Bronco Mendenhall and company are ready for a season-defining final two games here.

Five Takeaways from last night’s win over Coppin State and the roller coaster that has been this men’s basketball season so far.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!