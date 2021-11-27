Virginia Cavaliers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Football Game Thread

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: November 27, 2021

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

DraftKings Odds: Virginia -7

Virginia’s back in the regular season finale against a Hokie squad that needs a win today in order to go bowling. The Hokies are without a head coach, but in a rivalry game like this, that hardly even matters as both teams will be hungry to stake their claim to the Commonwealth Cup.

Virginia’s coming off three straight losses, although against three nationally ranked teams in BYU, Notre Dame, and Pitt. The schedule hasn’t been easy for the Hoos, who are one of seven teams in the country who have faced at least seven bowl-eligible teams.

The Hokies own a commanding 59-38-5 record in the series that dates back to 1895.

Kickoff is at 3:45 p.m. Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!