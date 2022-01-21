First Look at Virginia Football: Spring Game Set

With Tony Elliott’s first group of coaches finally complete, Virginia Cavaliers football fans have plenty of reason to be excited about football. There are also a lot of question marks with the transfer portal and, well, everything. The school announced that the annual Spring Game will be held on Saturday, April 23 at Scott Stadium, free and open to the public.

Virginia will have a total of 15 spring practices—including the spring game—beginning March 22. Pro Day for the Hoos is scheduled for March 23 at the indoor facility, although that is not open to the public.

Actual event details will be released at a later date.

If you’re looking to make a weekend of it, Virginia Baseball, XC/T&F, and Softball all have events going on in Charlottesville then.

Tony Elliott will officially make his head coaching debut at Virginia on September 3, 2022, when the Hoos host Richmond. The full ACC schedule will be out soon likely within the next week or two.