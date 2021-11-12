Virginia Basketball GAME THREAD: Radford

#25 Virginia Cavaliers vs. Radford Highlanders
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Date: November 12, 2021
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Network Extra
Online Streaming: ESPN+
Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -17
Let’s try this again. Virginia looks to open their seaso...ok. Virginia looks to get back on track after a sorely disappointing season opening loss to Navy that sent fans into a tizzy. The Hoos should easily dispatch Radford tonight, restoring some confidence, but there’s a lot to keep an eye on.
In the meantime, here’s what we had this week for you:
- The BIG PREVIEW.
- Armaan Franklin needs to keep shooting.
- Five takeaways from Tuesday’s loss to Navy.
- But Reece Beekman was actually a bit of a bright spot!
And to add to that, here are three takeaways the media guide wanted you to know:
- UVA is 6-0 all-time vs. Radford.
- UVA’s season-opening loss to Navy was just the second to begin a season in the Tony Bennett era at Virginia (13-2).
- UVA is 146-42 (.777) in nonconference action under Bennett.
Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!
Loading comments...