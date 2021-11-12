Virginia Basketball GAME THREAD: Radford

#25 Virginia Cavaliers vs. Radford Highlanders

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: November 12, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network Extra

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -17

Let’s try this again. Virginia looks to open their seaso...ok. Virginia looks to get back on track after a sorely disappointing season opening loss to Navy that sent fans into a tizzy. The Hoos should easily dispatch Radford tonight, restoring some confidence, but there’s a lot to keep an eye on.

In the meantime, here’s what we had this week for you:

The BIG PREVIEW. Armaan Franklin needs to keep shooting. Five takeaways from Tuesday’s loss to Navy. But Reece Beekman was actually a bit of a bright spot!

And to add to that, here are three takeaways the media guide wanted you to know:

UVA is 6-0 all-time vs. Radford.

UVA’s season-opening loss to Navy was just the second to begin a season in the Tony Bennett era at Virginia (13-2).

UVA is 146-42 (.777) in nonconference action under Bennett.

Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!