Virginia Basketball GAME THREAD: Houston

Virginia Cavaliers vs. #15 Houston
Location: Houston, TX
Date: November 16, 2021
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: ESPN+
Odds from DraftKings: Houston -5.5
Let’s try this again. Virginia looks to open their seaso...ok. Virginia looks to get back on track after a sorely disappointing season opening loss to Navy that sent fans into a tizzy. The Hoos should easily dispatch Radford tonight, restoring some confidence, but there’s a lot to keep an eye on.
In the meantime, here’s what we had for you:
- The BIG PREVIEW.
- The young guys are earning opportunities.
- Five takeaways from Friday’s win over Radford
And to add to that, here are three takeaways the media guide wanted you to know:
- UVA meets Houston for the first time since 1989-90.
- UVA meets its first ranked opponent and is 47-38 against ranked foes in the Tony Bennett era.
- UVA is 147-42 (.778) in nonconference action under Bennett, including a 64-34 mark away from John Paul Jones Arena.
- Virginia and Houston have been two of college basketball best programs over the past five seasons. UVA is 108-21 during the five-year span, while Houston is 113-24.
- Jayden Gardner has averaged 18 points and 10.8 rebounds in four career games against Houston. Gardner tallied 29 points and 19 rebounds in a 69-59 loss to the Cougars at East Carolina.
Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!
