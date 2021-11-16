Virginia Basketball GAME THREAD: Houston

Virginia Cavaliers vs. #15 Houston

Location: Houston, TX

Date: November 16, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Odds from DraftKings: Houston -5.5

Virginia looks to get back on track after a sorely disappointing season opening loss to Navy that sent fans into a tizzy. The Hoos should easily dispatch Radford tonight, restoring some confidence, but there's a lot to keep an eye on.





And to add to that, here are three takeaways the media guide wanted you to know:

UVA meets Houston for the first time since 1989-90.

UVA meets its first ranked opponent and is 47-38 against ranked foes in the Tony Bennett era.

UVA is 147-42 (.778) in nonconference action under Bennett, including a 64-34 mark away from John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia and Houston have been two of college basketball best programs over the past five seasons. UVA is 108-21 during the five-year span, while Houston is 113-24.

Jayden Gardner has averaged 18 points and 10.8 rebounds in four career games against Houston. Gardner tallied 29 points and 19 rebounds in a 69-59 loss to the Cougars at East Carolina.

