Virginia Basketball GAME THREAD: Georgia

Location: Newark, NJ

Date: November 22, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPNU

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -8.5

What is that smell? Ah yes, Newark, New Jersey.

Virginia is favored by more than a touchdown in this power conference matchup between the Hoos and the Dawgs on the hardwood in the first round of the Roman Legends Classic.

The BIG PREVIEW to start you off, obviously. Kadin Shedrick continues to show signs of huge potential. Five takeaways from Friday’s win over Coppin State

And to add to that, here are the takeaways the media guide wanted you to know:

Virginia meets Georgia for the first time since 1987.

UVA is 148-43 (.775) in nonconference action under head coach Tony Bennett.

Virginia’s 2-2 record marks its worst start since opening 2-2 in 2012-13.

The Cavaliers have captured championships in six of their last seven November tournaments (Emerald Coast Classic, Charleston Classic, Barclays Center Classic, Corpus Christi Challenge, NIT Season Tip-Off and Battle 4 Atlantis).

UVA went 1-1 in Bubbleville last season.

Georgia’s Jabri Abdur-Rahim played at UVA in 2020-21.

Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!