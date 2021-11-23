Virginia Basketball GAME THREAD: Providence

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Providence

Location: Newark, NJ

Date: November 23, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Odds from DraftKings: Providence -2

The team is still in Newark. This Thanksgiving, think about the sacrifices the team and traveling support have made. They went to Newark. New Jersey.

Anyway, the Hoos are the underdogs heading into this game, a position that we as Virginia fans are really not used to seeing of late, especially in out of conference matchups. But until this young Virginia team starts to gel and the individuals start achieving the potential we’ve been expected, fans can continue expecting a bumpy ride heading through at least the rest of 2021 before ACC starts in earnest.

In the meantime, here’s the BIG PREVIEW for tonight’s matchup. The two teams last met in the Emerald Coast Classic championship game back in 2016, where the Hoos defeated Providence, 63-52, to improve to 4-3 on the all-time series.

Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!