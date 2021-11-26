Virginia Basketball GAME THREAD: Lehigh

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: November 26, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -19

Your Hoos are back from Thanksgiving and will get a post-Turkey workout in tonight against Lehigh, a team Virginia’s expected to easily handle assuming nothing catastrophic happens. (He says, naively.)

Here’s the BIG PREVIEW for tonight’s matchup, plus a few media notes as Tony Bennett goes for his 300th win at Virginia.

UVA is 3-0 all-time vs. Lehigh in a series that dates back to 1973-74.

The Cavaliers defeated the Mountain Hawks 75-54 on Dec. 2, 2017.

UVA also posted an 80-54 win against Lehigh in 2015-16 and an 87-60 decision in the first meeting at University Hall on Dec. 11, 1973.

Last time out, graduate assistant Isaiah Wilkins was in uniform for the Hoos, putting up 14 points en route to the 21-point win.

Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!