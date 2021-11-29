Virginia Basketball GAME THREAD: Iowa

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: November 29, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN 2

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -2

Virginia is looking to start things off right for the ACC in this year’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The Hoos are 8-2 in the last ten games of the Challenge, and are 13-7 since the series started. Virginia did not play in the Challenge last year due to Covid-19 challenges within UVA’s program.

Against Iowa, Virginia is 1-2 overall, though this is the first time the two teams have met in the Challenge. The last time these two teams met was in 2016, with UVA winning 74-41 at the Emerald Coast Classic. Prior to that, Virginia lost in the 2013 NIT and in the first round of the 1997 NCAA Tournament.

Here’s the BIG PREVIEW for tonight’s matchup. I wouldn’t call this a “tune-up” game, but ACC play starts Friday against Pitt.

