Virginia Basketball GAME THREAD: Pitt

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Pitt Panthers

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: December 3, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -13.5

First ACC game of the season for the Hoos coming at you in early December against a very bad Pitt team that lost to UMBC earlier this season. I mean, no shade over there. UMBC is a storied program.

Anywho, here’s the BIG PREVIEW for tonight’s matchup.

For Openers

Virginia (5-3) opens its 69th season of Atlantic Coast Conference action vs. Pitt.

The Cavaliers have a 13-game winning streak in ACC openers and are 12-0 in ACC openers under head coach Tony Bennett.

Virginia is 33-35 all-time in ACC openers.

The Cavaliers posted a 50-49 win over Notre Dame in last year’s ACC season opener at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia All-Time vs. Pitt

Virginia is 17-4 all-time vs. Pitt in the series that dates back to 1957-58.

UVA has won six straight contests vs. the Panthers, including a 73-66 tilt last season at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia has won 13 of the last 14 games against Pitt, including a 7-1 record in Charlottesville.

UVA is 10-1 against Pitt since 2013-14 when the Panthers joined the ACC.

Tony Bennett is 10-2 all-time vs. Pitt.

