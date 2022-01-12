Virginia vs Virginia Tech Basketball: Live Game Thread

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: January 12, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN 2

Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com

Odds from DraftKings: Virginia Tech -1

Virginia looks to recover from a poor showing at Chapel Hill by taking on a Hokie squad that was originally picked to finish fifth in the ACC, but has since taken off with a rocky 0-3 start in conference.

Here are some media notes:

Virginia (9-6, 3-2 ACC) hosts in-state rival Virginia Tech in the first of two meetings between the teams.

The Virginia-Virginia Tech game is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, which is a head-to-head, points-based athletics competition between the schools.

Virginia All-Time vs. Virginia Tech

Virginia is 95-57 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, including a 40-13 mark in Charlottesville, in the series that dates back to 1914-15.

Virginia Tech ended Virginia’s four-game winning streak in the series with last season’s 65-51 win in Blacksburg.

The Cavaliers have a two-game winning streak at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers are 4-1 in their last five games against the Hokies.

Head coach Tony Bennett is 16-7 all-time vs. Virginia Tech.

