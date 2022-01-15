Virginia vs Wake Forest Basketball: Live Game Thread

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: January 15, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Regional Sports Networks aka the abyss

Online Streaming: See above

Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -3

Going 2-0 this week to improve to 5-2 in conference would be huge for the Hoos, who have found mixed level of success thus far this season. Wake Forest is coming off a 12-point loss to Duke and at 13-4, 3-3 ACC, they’re hungry for what could be a quality win in conference. Virginia is trying to attain some certainty early on here for their NCAA Tournament hopes.

We’ve already had seven Pack Line Pledge games — it’s not too late!

Here are some media notes: