Virginia vs Wake Forest Basketball: Live Game Thread

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Date: January 15, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Regional Sports Networks aka the abyss
Online Streaming: See above
Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -3
Going 2-0 this week to improve to 5-2 in conference would be huge for the Hoos, who have found mixed level of success thus far this season. Wake Forest is coming off a 12-point loss to Duke and at 13-4, 3-3 ACC, they’re hungry for what could be a quality win in conference. Virginia is trying to attain some certainty early on here for their NCAA Tournament hopes.
Here are some media notes:
- Virginia (10-6, 4-2 ACC) hosts Wake Forest (13-4, 3-3) in the lone meeting between the teams in 2021-22.
- UVA’s Reece Beekman is averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the past five games.
- Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams leads the ACC in scoring at 20.7 points per game.
