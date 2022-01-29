Virginia vs Notre Dame Basketball: Live Game Thread

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Location: South Bend, IN
Date: January 29, 2022
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Network
Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com
Odds from DraftKings: Notre Dame -3
This roller coaster ride just keeps going, huh? Virginia has alternated wins and losses for the past seven games and are looking to break that streak with back-to-back wins for the first time since January 4. At only 6-4 in the ACC, the Hoos will need to get pretty close to winning out to put together a strong case for the NCAA Tournament without relying on the ACC tournament.
Here are your media openers:
- Virginia (12-8, 6-4 ACC) has a six-game winning streak vs. Notre Dame (13-6, 6-2 ACC).
- Virginia is sixth in the ACC at 6-4, while Notre Dame is tied for second at 6-2.
- The Virginia coaching staff will wear pullovers and sneakers in support of The American Cancer Society’s Coaches vs. Cancer – Suits And Sneakers Week (Jan. 24-30).
- The nationwide event unites basketball coaches, players and communities representing college and high school programs for a common cause – saving lives from cancer.
