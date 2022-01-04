Virginia vs Clemson Basketball: Live Game Thread

Location: Clemson, SC

Date: January 4, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Regional Sports Networks

Online Streaming: BallySports

Odds from DraftKings: Clemson -3

Virginia pulled out a good solid road win at Syracuse to kick off the new year and continue their road streak tonight in hopes of grabbing one back from Clemson after the Tigers dismantled the Hoos in the teams’ earlier outing.

Here are some media notes:

For Openers

Virginia (8-5, 2-1 ACC) continues its three-game road swing at Clemson.

UVA is 1-2 on the road this season and has a five-game road winning streak at Clemson.

Last Time vs. The Tigers

Hunter Tyson had 17 points to lead Clemson to a 57-40 win over Virginia on Dec. 22 at John Paul Jones Arena.

The home loss was UVA’s largest since Feb. 26, 2011, when Boston College defeated the Cavaliers, 63-44.

Reece Beekman led Virginia with a career-high 20 points.

Clemson held a 17-0 advantage in bench points and scored 24 points off 14 UVA turnovers.

UVA was 6 of 22 from 3-point range and was outrebounded 35-26 by the Tigers.

