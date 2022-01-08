Virginia vs North Carolina Basketball: Live Game Thread

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Date: January 8, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com

Odds from DraftKings: North Carolina -5

Back-to-back road wins for the Cavaliers and the fan base is re-energized once again. The third of this road stretch continues today in Chapel Hill against new Carolina head coach Hubert Davis, who has the Heels off to 10-4, 2-1 ACC start.

In case you missed the original Pack Line Pledge post, it’s not too late!

Here are some media notes:

UVA owns a seven-game winning streak against the Tar Heels.

UVA aims for its first three-game ACC road winning streak since defeating Notre Dame, Boston College and Clemson (12/30/20-1/16/21) last season.

The Cavaliers have won nine of the last 10 regular-season meetings between the teams, including a 60-48 meeting last season at John Paul Jones Arena.

