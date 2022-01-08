 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Virginia vs North Carolina Basketball: Live Game Thread

By Brian J. Leung
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Virginia at Clemson Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Location: Chapel Hill, NC
Date: January 8, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com

Odds from DraftKings: North Carolina -5

Back-to-back road wins for the Cavaliers and the fan base is re-energized once again. The third of this road stretch continues today in Chapel Hill against new Carolina head coach Hubert Davis, who has the Heels off to 10-4, 2-1 ACC start.

In case you missed the original Pack Line Pledge post, it’s not too late!

Here are some media notes:

  • UVA owns a seven-game winning streak against the Tar Heels.
  • UVA aims for its first three-game ACC road winning streak since defeating Notre Dame, Boston College and Clemson (12/30/20-1/16/21) last season.
  • The Cavaliers have won nine of the last 10 regular-season meetings between the teams, including a 60-48 meeting last season at John Paul Jones Arena.

Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!

More From Streaking The Lawn

Loading comments...