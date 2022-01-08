Virginia vs North Carolina Basketball: Live Game Thread

Virginia Cavaliers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
Location: Chapel Hill, NC
Date: January 8, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com
Odds from DraftKings: North Carolina -5
Back-to-back road wins for the Cavaliers and the fan base is re-energized once again. The third of this road stretch continues today in Chapel Hill against new Carolina head coach Hubert Davis, who has the Heels off to 10-4, 2-1 ACC start.
Here are some media notes:
- UVA owns a seven-game winning streak against the Tar Heels.
- UVA aims for its first three-game ACC road winning streak since defeating Notre Dame, Boston College and Clemson (12/30/20-1/16/21) last season.
- The Cavaliers have won nine of the last 10 regular-season meetings between the teams, including a 60-48 meeting last season at John Paul Jones Arena.
Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!
