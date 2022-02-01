Virginia vs Boston College Basketball: Live Game Thread

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: February 1, 2022

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com

Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -9

Win one, lose one. Win one, lose one. Thus has been the pattern throughout most of January for the Hoos and, coming off a loss this weekend to Notre Dame, Virginia’s ready for a win at home. Can the Hoos do it against the 9-11 Eagles?

We’ve already had seven Pack Line Pledge games — it’s not too late for you!

Here are your media openers: