Virginia vs Boston College Basketball: Live Game Thread

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Boston College Eagles
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Date: February 1, 2022
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Network
Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com
Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -9
Win one, lose one. Win one, lose one. Thus has been the pattern throughout most of January for the Hoos and, coming off a loss this weekend to Notre Dame, Virginia’s ready for a win at home. Can the Hoos do it against the 9-11 Eagles?
We’ve already had seven Pack Line Pledge games — it’s not too late for you!
Here are your media openers:
- Virginia has a two-game winning streak vs. Boston College.
- Virginia is seventh in the ACC at 6-5, while Boston College is tied for ninth at 4-6.
- The Cavaliers have averaged 66.4 points per game and allowed 53.8 points per game in their 12 wins.
- UVA has not lost back-to-back games since dropping three consecutive contests from Feb. 15-24 last season.
