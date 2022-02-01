 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Virginia vs Boston College Basketball: Live Game Thread

By Brian J. Leung
NCAA Basketball: Virginia at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Boston College Eagles

Location: Charlottesville, VA
Date: February 1, 2022
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Network
Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com

Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -9

Win one, lose one. Win one, lose one. Thus has been the pattern throughout most of January for the Hoos and, coming off a loss this weekend to Notre Dame, Virginia’s ready for a win at home. Can the Hoos do it against the 9-11 Eagles?

Here are your media openers:

  • Virginia has a two-game winning streak vs. Boston College.
  • Virginia is seventh in the ACC at 6-5, while Boston College is tied for ninth at 4-6.
  • The Cavaliers have averaged 66.4 points per game and allowed 53.8 points per game in their 12 wins.
  • UVA has not lost back-to-back games since dropping three consecutive contests from Feb. 15-24 last season.

