Virginia vs Miami Basketball: Live Game Thread

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: February 5, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com

Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -4

The trend of alternating wins and losses continues for Virginia, who has lost every weekend game since beating Syracuse on Saturday January 1, and who has won every weekday contest in 2022. Kihei Clark is coming off a season-high 19 points earlier this week against BC. Can the Hoos improve on that today?

