Virginia vs Miami Basketball: Live Game Thread

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Miami Hurricanes
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Date: February 5, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Network
Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com
Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -4
The trend of alternating wins and losses continues for Virginia, who has lost every weekend game since beating Syracuse on Saturday January 1, and who has won every weekday contest in 2022. Kihei Clark is coming off a season-high 19 points earlier this week against BC. Can the Hoos improve on that today?
Here are your media openers:
- Virginia has a four-game winning streak vs. Miami.
- Virginia is seventh in the ACC at 7-5, while Miami is tied for second at 8-3.
- The Cavaliers have averaged 66.5 points per game and allowed 53.9 points per game in their 13 wins.
- Miami sixth-year redshirt senior Charlie Moore played against Virginia as a freshman at Cal during the 2016-17 season.
- UVA defeated Cal 56-52 and Moore had seven points and four assists in the loss.
