March Madness 2022: Selection Sunday starts at 6 p.m. ET on March 13

Selection Sunday is just a day today and for the first time since 2013, the Virginia Cavaliers more than likely won’t hear their names being called.

But at the end of the day, it’s still Selection Sunday, the official start of the greatest time of the year. It means that for the entire week that follows, your employer legally cannot monitor your internet traffic, whether it’s you reading “expert analyses” or streaming games during the day. Trust me, I’m a lawyer.

Selection Sunday Information

Time: 6:00 pm ET

TV: CBS

Live online streaming on fuboTV, NCAA.com and others

As you look to fill out your brackets (again, super legal), you can also use the latest DraftKings betting lines to guide your decision-making.

How to Watch

Actual watch details are above.

We recommend watching with a glass of bourbon.

...together with an entire decanter next to you.

Some pizza would be nice too.

The ACC Tournament did not go quite the way Virginia fans was hoping for, but that doesn’t mean the entire college basketball season has gone to waste. We’ll have more over the coming days, including our annual bracket challenge, where UVA might end up in the postseason, etc.