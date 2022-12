NAME: Trent Baker-Booker

HOMETOWN: Indianapolis, IN

HIGH SCHOOL: Lawrence Central

POSITION: Cornerback

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 175

247 COMPOSITE: 84.78

NOTABLE OFFERS: Ohio, Illinois State, Eastern Kentucky

Virginia likes their defensive backs tall, and that’s part of what Trent Baker-Booker brings to Charlottesville. Hailing from the same Indianapolis-area high school as one Kyle Guy, Baker-Booker committed to UVA over offers from the Ohio Bobcats and a host of FCS schools.