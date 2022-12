NAME: Cole Surber

HOMETOWN: Bristow, VA

HIGH SCHOOL: Patriot

POSITION: Offensive line

HEIGHT: 6-6

WEIGHT: 285

247 COMPOSITE: 85.83

NOTABLE OFFERS: Tennessee, Duke, Kentucky, West Virginia, Pitt, Maryland, South Carolina

In-state slobber-knockers are what programs are built on. Cole Surber delivers. He doubled down on his commitment even in the wake of Garret Tujague’s departure and should be a piece of the picture for Virginia’s offensive for multiple seasons.