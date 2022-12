NAME: Anthony Colandrea

HOMETOWN: St. Petersburg, FL

HIGH SCHOOL: Lakewood

POSITION: Quarterback

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 182

247 COMPOSITE: 84.83

NOTABLE OFFERS: Middle Tennessee State, USF, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic

A diminutive dynamo, Colandrea has been one of Virginia’s top targets at the quarterback position this cycle. He showed out on the camp circuit with both his feet and his arm.