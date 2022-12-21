NSD 2023 Player Profile: Jason Hammond

NAME: Jason Hammond

HOMETOWN: Miami Gardens, FL

HIGH SCHOOL: St. Thomas Aquinas

POSITION: Defensive tackle

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 285

247 COMPOSITE: 85.44

NOTABLE OFFERS: Ole Miss, Iowa State, UCF, Pitt, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest

St. Thomas Aquinas is a good school for UVA to build a pipeline to, and Hammond is one of three commits in this class from STA. One of the later additions to the class of 2023, Hammond brings multiple state championships with him to Charlottesville.