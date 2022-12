NAME: TeKai Kirby

HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, FL

HIGH SCHOOL: St. Thomas Aquinas

POSITION: Tight end

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 210

247 COMPOSITE: 83.78

Growing up, I had a life-size picture of four-year-old me with legendary UVA running back Terry Kirby hanging in my room. Now Terry’s son, TeKai, is coming to Charlottesville. Kirby is a matchup problem with his frame and athleticism. He’ll need to bulk up to be a three-downs contributor at the Power Five level.