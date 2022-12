NAME: Keandre Walker

HOMETOWN: Denver, NC

HIGH SCHOOL: East Lincoln

POSITION: Cornerback

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 180

247 COMPOSITE: 85.33

NOTABLE OFFERS: Army, Air Force, Penn, Yale, Dartmouth, JMU

Yep: another tall and athletic defensive back. The UVA website lists him as a cornerback but some additional muscle mass on his frame—combined with his ball skills—could make Walker a very intriguing safety prospect as well.