NSD 2023 Player Profile: Jaden Gibson

NAME: Jaden Gibson
HOMETOWN: Rabun County, GA
HIGH SCHOOL: Rabun County
POSITION: Wide receiver
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 185
247 COMPOSITE: 84.11
NOTABLE OFFERS: Army, Penn, Yale, Dartmouth, Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee State
The Georgia high school receiving records are basically just Jaden Gibson’s bragging rights. Gibson left Rabun County as the Peach State’s all-time leader in career receiving yards and career receiving touchdowns, thanks in part to a 29-touchdown season in 2022.
