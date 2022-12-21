 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NSD 2023 Player Profile: Jaden Gibson

Prolific Georgia wide receiver joins deep but inexperienced receiving corps

By Paul Wiley
VIrginia v Brigham Young Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

NAME: Jaden Gibson

HOMETOWN: Rabun County, GA

HIGH SCHOOL: Rabun County

POSITION: Wide receiver

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 185

247 COMPOSITE: 84.11

NOTABLE OFFERS: Army, Penn, Yale, Dartmouth, Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee State

The Georgia high school receiving records are basically just Jaden Gibson’s bragging rights. Gibson left Rabun County as the Peach State’s all-time leader in career receiving yards and career receiving touchdowns, thanks in part to a 29-touchdown season in 2022.

