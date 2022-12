NAME: Titus Ivy

HOMETOWN: Concord, NC

HIGH SCHOOL: Cox Mill

POSITION: Wide receiver

HEIGHT: 6-4

WEIGHT: 190

247 COMPOSITE: 84.67

Ivy comes to Charlottesville less heralded than some of the Hoos’ other additions at wideout. But he’s got the frame, the explosiveness, and the moves to play at the Power Five level. He follows Dak Twitty in the mold of big-body wide receivers UVA has landed from North Carolina in recent cycles.