NSD 2023 Player Profile: Miles Greene

NAME: Miles Greene
HOMETOWN: Richmond, VA
HIGH SCHOOL: Highland Springs
POSITION: Defensive end
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 240
247 COMPOSITE: 85.83
NOTABLE OFFERS: Virginia Tech, Duke, JMU, Maryland, Boston College
Miles Greene’s alma mater, Highland Springs, turns out Power Five talent year after year (see, e.g., Billy Kemp, Mekhi Becton). So does Miles Greene’s family: his brother Mike was a standout defensive lineman at JMU and signed with Tampa Bay, and his brother Malcolm is a defensive back at Clemson. Greene comes to Charlottesville on the heels of an undefeated, state-championship season. Landing Greene’s signed NLI is an important hold for UVA, as VaTech was trying hard to flip him in the past few weeks.
