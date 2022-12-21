NSD 2023 Player Profile: Miles Greene

NAME: Miles Greene

HOMETOWN: Richmond, VA

HIGH SCHOOL: Highland Springs

POSITION: Defensive end

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 240

247 COMPOSITE: 85.83

NOTABLE OFFERS: Virginia Tech, Duke, JMU, Maryland, Boston College

Miles Greene’s alma mater, Highland Springs, turns out Power Five talent year after year (see, e.g., Billy Kemp, Mekhi Becton). So does Miles Greene’s family: his brother Mike was a standout defensive lineman at JMU and signed with Tampa Bay, and his brother Malcolm is a defensive back at Clemson. Greene comes to Charlottesville on the heels of an undefeated, state-championship season. Landing Greene’s signed NLI is an important hold for UVA, as VaTech was trying hard to flip him in the past few weeks.