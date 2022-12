NAME: Caleb Hardy

HOMETOWN: McDonough, GA

HIGH SCHOOL: Eagles Landing

POSITION: Safety

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 181

247 COMPOSITE: 83.06

NOTABLE OFFERS: Kent State, Eastern Illinois

After a big senior season, Caleb Hardy started to pick up interest from SEC schools like Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. UVA held onto another tall defensive back from the Peach State. His cousin, Leonard Little, has played a lengthy career in the NFL.