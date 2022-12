NAME: Donté Hawthorne

HOMETOWN: Spotsylvania, VA

HIGH SCHOOL: Colonial Forge

POSITION: Running back

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 215

247 COMPOSITE: 85.17

Tony Elliott and his staff have emphasized in-state recruiting hard and early. Donté Hawthorne shows those efforts paying off. He flew under the radar in terms of offers from other teams but is highly rated by the recruiting service. He has an NFL back’s build and should become a nice piece of Virginia’s offensive backfield.