NAME: Noah Vaughn

HOMETOWN: Maryville, TN

HIGH SCHOOL: Maryville

POSITION: Running back

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 185

247 COMPOSITE: 85.31

NOTABLE OFFERS: Appalachian State, Navy, Rice, Princeton

Noah Vaughn may be small but his accomplishments are mighty, including an undefeated season and a state championship. A star in track competitions as well, Vaughn especially shines in the return game, where he could make an immediate contribution for the Hoos.