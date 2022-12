NAME: TyLyric Coleman

HOMETOWN: Danville, VA

HIGH SCHOOL: Dan River

POSITION: Wide receiver

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 175

247 COMPOSITE: 84.75

A versatile playmaker for a local powerhouse, TyLyric Coleman reminds me of Joe Reed: under-the-radar but with a ton of upside. Coleman played just about everywhere for Dan River but should fit in well as a UVA wide receiver. He had picked up interest from JMU, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, among others.