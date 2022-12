NAME: Anthony Britton

HOMETOWN: Norfolk, VA

HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Taylor

POSITION: Defensive tackle

HEIGHT: 6-5

WEIGHT: 275

247 COMPOSITE: 84.67

Anthony Britton was the rare three-way player for Lake Taylor: defensive tackle (where he’ll play for UVA), offensive tackle, and—at least according to his Hudl page—kicker. Condolences to any opposing players who committed roughing. He was invited to play in the U.S. Army Bowl after a player-of-the-year performance in 2022.