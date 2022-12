NAME: Mekhi Buchanan

HOMETOWN: Acworth, GA

HIGH SCHOOL: Allatoona

POSITION: Bandit

HEIGHT: 6-5

WEIGHT: 220

247 COMPOSITE: Not yet rated

NOTABLE OFFERS: Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Buchanan was one of the last players to join UVA’s class of 2023 before signing day, but he may be one of the best. A hybrid DE/OLB in high school, Buchanan fits perfectly in the Bandit role in John Rudzinski’s defense.