NSD 2023 Player Profile: Tony Muskett

Monmouth transfer should challenge for starting QB role

By Paul Wiley
NCAA Football: Pittsburgh at Virginia Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

NAME: Tony Muskett

HOMETOWN: Springfield, VA

HIGH SCHOOL: West Springfield

PREVIOUS SCHOOL: Monmouth (FCS)

POSITION: Quarterback

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 210

247 TRANSFER RATING: 88

After Brennan Armstrong announced he was entering the transfer portal, Virginia found itself in the market for a transfer quarterback to bring in. Tony Muskett was UVA’s #1 target from the get-go, and the Hoos got their man about 10 days before signing day.

Muskett has already enrolled and should be able to fight for the starting job in spring practice.

