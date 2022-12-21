NSD 2023 Player Profile: Kobe Pace

NAME: Kobe Pace

HOMETOWN: Cedartown, GA

HIGH SCHOOL: Cedartown

PREVIOUS SCHOOL: Clemson

POSITION: Running back

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 205

247 TRANSFER RATING: Not rated (88.24 high school composite)

You can never have too many running backs. After adding Miami transfer Cody Brown last offseason, UVA returned to the ACC well—and to Tony Elliott’s background at Clemson—to land Kobe Pace. He played sporadically across three seasons for the Tigers, averaging better than five yards per carry and 20 yards per return. Pace originally chose Clemson coming out of high school over offers from Michigan, Auburn, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Texas, among others.