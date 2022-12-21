 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NSD 2023 Player Profile: Daijon Parker

Athletic offensive lineman blossomed at lower level before joining Virginia

By Paul Wiley
NAME: Daijon Parker

HOMETOWN: Detroit, MI

HIGH SCHOOL: John Glenn

PREVIOUS SCHOOL: Saginaw Valley State (D-II)

POSITION: Running back

HEIGHT: 6-5

WEIGHT: 300

247 TRANSFER RATING: 87

Coming out of high school, Daijon Parker had the height and the frame to play major college football—he just didn't have the bulk. After redshirting his freshman year, Parker developed into a starter for two seasons in a prolific and accomplished offense. He will have one year of eligibility for the Hoos.

