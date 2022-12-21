NSD 2023 Player Profile: Daijon Parker

NAME: Daijon Parker
HOMETOWN: Detroit, MI
HIGH SCHOOL: John Glenn
PREVIOUS SCHOOL: Saginaw Valley State (D-II)
POSITION: Running back
HEIGHT: 6-5
WEIGHT: 300
247 TRANSFER RATING: 87
Coming out of high school, Daijon Parker had the height and the frame to play major college football—he just didn't have the bulk. After redshirting his freshman year, Parker developed into a starter for two seasons in a prolific and accomplished offense. He will have one year of eligibility for the Hoos.
