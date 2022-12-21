 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NSD 2023 Player Profile: Malik Washington

Virginia adds experienced leader for a young wide receiving corps

By Paul Wiley
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Northwestern at Maryland Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NAME: Malik Washington

HOMETOWN: Lawrenceville, GA

HIGH SCHOOL: Parkview

PREVIOUS SCHOOL: Northwestern

POSITION: Wide receiver

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 190

247 TRANSFER RATING: 88

Do you have any idea how good a wide receiver has to be to rack up almost 700 yards in Northwestern’s offense? Malik Washington is that guy. A heralded athlete from Georgia powerhouse program Parkview, Washington played across four seasons for the Wildcats. He piled in 694 receiving yards in 2022 (despite Northwestern going 1-11) and 587 more the year prior. He was third team All-Big Ten this year and made the Academic All-Big Ten team three times.

More From Streaking The Lawn

Loading comments...