NSD 2023 Player Profile: Malik Washington

NAME: Malik Washington

HOMETOWN: Lawrenceville, GA

HIGH SCHOOL: Parkview

PREVIOUS SCHOOL: Northwestern

POSITION: Wide receiver

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 190

247 TRANSFER RATING: 88

Do you have any idea how good a wide receiver has to be to rack up almost 700 yards in Northwestern’s offense? Malik Washington is that guy. A heralded athlete from Georgia powerhouse program Parkview, Washington played across four seasons for the Wildcats. He piled in 694 receiving yards in 2022 (despite Northwestern going 1-11) and 587 more the year prior. He was third team All-Big Ten this year and made the Academic All-Big Ten team three times.