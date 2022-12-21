NSD 2023 Player Profile: Malik Washington

NAME: Malik Washington
HOMETOWN: Lawrenceville, GA
HIGH SCHOOL: Parkview
PREVIOUS SCHOOL: Northwestern
POSITION: Wide receiver
HEIGHT: 5-9
WEIGHT: 190
247 TRANSFER RATING: 88
Do you have any idea how good a wide receiver has to be to rack up almost 700 yards in Northwestern’s offense? Malik Washington is that guy. A heralded athlete from Georgia powerhouse program Parkview, Washington played across four seasons for the Wildcats. He piled in 694 receiving yards in 2022 (despite Northwestern going 1-11) and 587 more the year prior. He was third team All-Big Ten this year and made the Academic All-Big Ten team three times.
